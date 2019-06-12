Catalyst Pharma files lawsuit against US FDA on Jacobus Pharma drug approval

REUTERS: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, challenging the recent approval of Jacobus Pharmaceutical Co's drug, Ruzurgi, for a rare neuromuscular disease.

Ruzurgi was approved last month for treating Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome that affects about one in 100,000 people in the United States.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)