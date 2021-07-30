CDC says Americans should wear masks in nearly 70% of US counties

WASHINGTON: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Thursday (Jul 29) that 69.3 per cent of US counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking in public spaces and should immediately resume the policy.

The transmission rate was up from 66.6 per cent as of Wednesday. In total, 52.2 per cent of US counties have high COVID-19 community transmission rates and 17.1 per cent have substantial rates, the CDC said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram