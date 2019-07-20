CDC links two deaths to multi-state salmonella outbreak

REUTERS: Two people have died following a multi-state outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard poultry, U.S. health officials said on Friday.

One death was reported in Ohio and the other one in Texas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

An additional 489 people with salmonella infections have been added to an ongoing investigation since the last update in June, the CDC said, taking the total to 768 cases from 48 states.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and severe infections in children, frail or elderly people and others with weak immune system.

