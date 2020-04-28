CDC reports 957,875 coronavirus cases, 53,922 deaths

REUTERS: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday (Apr 27) reported ﻿957,875 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to ﻿53,922.

Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 928,619 and said 52,459 people had died across the country, but that the numbers were preliminary and had not been confirmed by individual states.

The CDC's tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by the new coronavirus, on Monday is as of Apr 26.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine outlined the "first steps" to begin reopening the Midwestern state's economy, starting with non-essential surgeries on May 1 and then moving on to the manufacturing and retail sectors after that.

On May 1, the state will allow non-essential surgeries that do not require an overnight hospital stay, DeWine said in a news conference. Dentists and veterinarians also will be allowed to open then.

Three days later, the manufacturing, distribution and construction sector will reopen, he said. General offices also can reopen then, although DeWine said he was encouraging companies to keep employees telecommuting if possible. On May 12, consumer retail and services will reopen.

"These are first steps," DeWine said. "We've got to get moving."

He also warned, however, that "the coronavirus is still here. It's just as dangerous as it's ever been." Companies will still need to require that employees and customers wear face masks, follow social distancing guidelines, and clean and sanitize workplaces.

DeWine said sectors like restaurants and hair salons will come later.

As of Monday, Ohio had 16,325 COVID-19 cases and 753 deaths in the state, but DeWine said the trend was moving in the right direction.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state would step up enforcement of coronavirus-related public health restrictions after crowds jammed beaches over the weekend.



