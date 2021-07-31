CDC says Americans should wear masks in 73.8% of US counties

WASHINGTON: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday that 73.8 per cent of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking in public spaces and should immediately resume the policy.

The transmission rate was up from 69.3 per cent as of Thursday's report. In total, 54.6 per cent of US counties have high COVID-19 community transmission rates and 19.2 per cent have substantial rates, the CDC said.

The CDC revised its mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans on Tuesday telling them they should wear masks in COVID-19 hot spots.



