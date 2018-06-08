Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain dead at 61: CNN

NEW YORK: Celebrity chef and television host Anthony Bourdain has died at the age of 61, CNN reported on Friday (Jun 8).

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. It said the cause of death was suicide, and that Bourdain hanged himself.

"His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time," CNN added.

Bourdain, an author who made his name with his memoir "Kitchen Confidential", had been working in France on an upcoming episode of his CNN series "Parts Unknown".

He was found unresponsive in his hotel room on Friday morning by fellow chef and good friend Eric Ripert.

Bourdain's death was the second suicide this week of a high-profile American figure. Designer Kate Spade, who built a fashion empire on her signature handbags, was found dead in her New York apartment of suicide on Tuesday.



On the network, anchors struggled to hold back tears as they recalled their late colleague in heartfelt recollections and urged people faced with despair or who know people who are struggling with depression to call a suicide hotline.

The chef was known for being a big fan of Singapore's food scene, having visited places such as Maxwell Food Centre and Hill Street Fried Kway Teow in Bedok.

"Singapore is possibly the most foodcentric place on Earth, with the most enthusiastic diners, the most varied and abundant, affordable dishes - available for cheap - on a per-square-mile basis," said Bourdain in the online Field Notes section accompanying his Parts Unknown show.



Bourdain's profile began to soar in 1999, when the New Yorker magazine published his article "Don't Eat Before Reading This" which he developed into the 2000 book, "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly".

He went on to host television programmes, first on the Food Network and the Travel Channel, before joining CNN in 2013.



"STUNNED AND SADDENED"



Across social media, tributes poured in from celebrities and chefs reacting to news of Bourdain's death.



"Stunned and saddened by the loss of Anthony Bourdain. He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food," fellow celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay wrote.

Food writer and TV personality Nigella Lawson posted that she was "heartbroken" to hear about Bourdain's death. "Unbearable for his family and girlfriend. Am going off twitter for a while."

