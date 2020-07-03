Chicago to quarantine all arrivals from US states with COVID-19 surges

REUTERS: Chicago will quarantine for 14 days all arrivals from US states where coronavirus cases are surging, its Public Health Commissioner said late on Thursday (Jul 2), as the country reported a record number of new infections.

Allison Arwady said the directive will take effect on Monday.

It currently covers 15 states, including California, Florida, Texas and Arizona, and it makes provision for adding or removing states as their coronavirus caseloads change, according to the city's official website.

Cases are currently rising in 37 out of 50 US states, leading several governors to halt or back-pedal on plans to end lockdowns.

On Thursday, the country reported more than 55,000 new COVID-19 cases, a global record.

The Chicago order will stay in effect until further notice and violation is subject to fines of US$100-US$500 per day, up to a maximum of US$7,000.

The United States has recorded nearly 129,000 deaths from COVID-19, nearly a quarter of the known global death toll, and about 2.76 million cases, according to a Reuters tally.

