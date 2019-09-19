Childhood behaviour problems linked to insomnia in adulthood

Treating kids' behaviour problems might have the additional benefit of reducing their risk of insomnia as adults, a recent study suggests.

Researchers followed 8,050 people over more than four decades, assessing behaviour problems at ages five, 10 and 16, then administering sleep surveys when participants were 42 years old.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Overall, 78 per cent of kids had normal behaviour at age five, while 13 per cent had moderate behaviour problems and 4 per cent had severe behaviour issues.

Kids with severe behaviour issues were 39 per cent more likely to have insomnia by the time they were adults than children who had normal behaviour, researchers report in JAMA Network Open.

"The link between childhood behaviour and adulthood insomnia could be partly explained by childhood sleep problems," said Yohannes Adama Melaku, lead author of the study and a researcher at the Adelaide Institute for Sleep Health at Flinders University in Australia.

"Treating behavioural and sleep problems during childhood could reduce the risk of adulthood insomnia," Melaku said by email. "Establishing healthy sleep behaviours in children is important for prevention of adulthood insomnia."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Melaku's team analysed data from a long-term, ongoing study of a group of children born in the UK in 1970. During childhood and teenage years, researchers asked parents to rate how often kids exhibited several behaviours that could combine to signal problems, including: being fidgety; destroying or damaging things; fighting or arguing with other kids; not being liked by other kids; worrying about many things; being solitary; being fearful or anxious; missing school; upset in new situations; or a victim or perpetrator of bullying.

To assess insomnia symptoms in childhood, researchers asked the parents how often their children couldn't fall asleep within 30 minutes of going to bed, how often they had trouble falling or staying asleep, and how often they felt unrested when they woke up in the morning. As adults, the study participants were asked similar questions.

During childhood, about 25 per cent of kids at age five and about 16 per cent of older children had parent-reported sleep difficulties.

As adults, study participants with moderate to severe sleep issues throughout childhood were 40 per cent more likely to have insomnia than those with no childhood sleep issues. Those with no sleep issues at age five but who had developed moderate to severe sleep problems by age 16 were 34 per cent more likely to have insomnia as adults.

After adjusting for other factors that could influence risk, researchers calculated that approximately 16 per cent of the association between childhood behaviour problems and adult insomnia could be explained by sleep difficulties at age five. But the exact nature of that connection is unclear and requires further research, the authors write.

"Understanding how childhood behavioural challenges could cause adult sleep disturbance really depends on the reasons underlying these challenges," said Kelly Sullivan, a researcher at Georgia Southern University who wasn't involved in the study.

"Some childhood behaviour challenges are caused by adverse experiences and stress, which have been shown to biologically alter the brain and affect health, learning and behaviour," Sullivan said by email. "Other children have underlying conditions that could impair development of executive function and self-regulation."

The study findings highlight the importance of addressing behaviour problems and sleep issues during childhood, before kids develop patterns that might make it harder for them to get the rest they need later in life, said Nicole Racine, a psychologist at the University of Calgary and Alberta Children's Hospital Research Institute who wasn't involved in the study.

"Parents of children who have behavioural difficulties are encouraged to seek support from a healthcare provider and participate in evidence-based interventions that provide skills and resources to parents to help best support their child," Racine said by email.

"Positive sleep routines that include sticking to a consistent bedtime, winding down (eg reading, bath, quiet play), a quiet and comfortable place to sleep, and reducing screens and television before bed are important," she added.

