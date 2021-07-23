Chileans allowed to travel abroad again as COVID-19 vaccination drive pays dividends

SANTIAGO: Chile announced on Thursday that its citizens and foreign residents would be allowed to travel outside the country if they are fully inoculated against coronavirus, a fresh perk for Chileans participating in one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns.

In early July, health officials began to relax some restrictions, including those on movement inside the country, as the vaccination program has begun to pay dividends. Cases have plummeted in recent weeks, with 62per cent of the country's population of 19 million fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chileans will be able to travel abroad using a government-issued "mobility pass" beginning July 26 that is issued only to those who are fully vaccinated.

Chileans who leave the country will be required to undergo a strict 10-day quarantine upon return, and will be tested for the virus before they are freed from confinement.

Non-resident foreigners, however, will still not be allowed entry into the country as the Andean nation seeks to tamp down on the spread of new variants within its borders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram