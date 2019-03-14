China and US to push back Trump-Xi summit to at least April: Bloomberg

BEIJING: A meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to resolve the ongoing trade war won't take place this month and is more likely to occur in April at the earliest, Bloomberg reported on Thursday (Mar 14) citing unnamed sources.

Trump had said he expected to hold a summit with Xi Jinping late this month at his Florida golf resort.



Negotiatiors from both countries have been working towards a deal to resolve the trade dispute.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that Xi and Trump could reach a formal trade deal at a summit around Mar 27, but Trump said on Wednesday he was in no rush to complete a deal.



He expressed optimism again on Thursday about reaching an agreement to resolve a trade war with China, saying talks are "moving along very well".

"We are doing very well with China talks," he told reporters. "We are getting what we have to get."

Despite Trump's upbeat assessment, the two sides continue to lock horns on the hugely complex dispute between the world's biggest economies. Earlier this week, Trump said there was still no plan for him to hold a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump said Wednesday he is "in no rush" for a deal but that there is "a very good chance" for one.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a congressional committee earlier Thursday that he expects the deal to be finalized soon, but cautioned that the process is complex.

"We are working diligently but there are 150 pages documents that we are working on," Mnuchin said in response to a question.

The accord will include "very clear enforcement provisions and we want get the agreement right," he said. "That's more important that the exact timing."

