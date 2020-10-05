China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

World

China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

Beijing Railway Station during holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day
People wearing masks following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak are seen with luggage outside Beijing Railway Station, during the holidays of Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day, in China October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Bookmark

SHANGHAI: China reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 4, up from 16 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday (Oct 5).

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. 

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 27 from 26 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,470, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark