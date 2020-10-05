China reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, all imported
SHANGHAI: China reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Oct 4, up from 16 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday (Oct 5).
The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed COVID-19 cases, rose to 27 from 26 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 85,470, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.
