China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

BEIJING: China reported 21 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday (Oct 10), up from 15 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

All the new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed, fell to 23 from 39 a day earlier. All of them were imported.

On Sunday, the city of Qingdao in eastern Shandong province reported three new asymptomatic cases, linked by experts to the Qingdao Chest Hospital, part of which is designated to receive imported infections, municipal officials said in a statement.

Qingdao has locked down that hospital as well as the emergency department of its central hospital, and the buildings where the three infected people live. It has also launched nucleic acid testing to identify their contacts, it said.



The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 85,557, while the death toll remained at 4,634.

