China's Yang says trade talks can resolve US dispute

WASHINGTON: China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Friday told reporters that Beijing's trade war with Washington can be resolved through talks and that any ongoing conflict would hurt both countries as well as the world's larger economy.

U.S.-China trade and economic relations are "critical to the world economy," Yang said at a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. While there are differences, "these issues can be resolved through dialogue and consultation. A trade war, instead of leading to any solution, will only end up hurting both sides and the global economy."

(Reporting by Idrees Ali, Matt Spetalnick and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by James Dalgleish)