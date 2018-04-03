China says has made real efforts toward establishing Vatican relations

World

China says has made real efforts toward establishing Vatican relations

China has made real efforts toward establishing relations with the Vatican, a Chinese religious affairs official said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Chinese Catholic prays on Easter Sunday at Saint Ignatius Cathedral in Shanghai
FILE PHOTO: A Chinese Catholic prays on Easter Sunday at the state-sanctioned Saint Ignatius Cathedral in Shanghai March 27, 2005. REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BEIJING: China has made real efforts toward establishing relations with the Vatican, a Chinese religious affairs official said on Tuesday.

Chen Zongrong, who was vice-administrator of the State Administration for Religious Affairs until the government combined it with another agency in a recent restructuring, made the comment at a news briefing.

Xiao Hong, a former spokeswoman of the agency, said China was actively pursuing talks with the Vatican.

(Reporting by Christian Shepherd)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark