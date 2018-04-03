China says has made real efforts toward establishing Vatican relations
China has made real efforts toward establishing relations with the Vatican, a Chinese religious affairs official said on Tuesday.
BEIJING: China has made real efforts toward establishing relations with the Vatican, a Chinese religious affairs official said on Tuesday.
Chen Zongrong, who was vice-administrator of the State Administration for Religious Affairs until the government combined it with another agency in a recent restructuring, made the comment at a news briefing.
Xiao Hong, a former spokeswoman of the agency, said China was actively pursuing talks with the Vatican.
(Reporting by Christian Shepherd)