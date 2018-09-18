China sets retaliatory tariffs on US$60 billion in US goods

BEIJING: China announced tariffs on US goods worth $60 billion on Tuesday (Sep 18) in retaliation for President Donald Trump's decision to slap duties on US$200 billion in Chinese products next week.

Tariffs of between five and 10 per cent will take effect on some 5,200 US products on Monday, on the same day as the new US duties, the finance ministry said in a statement.



"If the United States insists on raising tariffs even more, China will respond accordingly," the finance ministry added.

Beijing had earlier vowed to retaliate after US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will impose 10 per cent US tariffs on about US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.



The lower Chinese figure highlights Beijing's inability to match the US dollar-for-dollar in a tariffs war.



Trump also warned that if China takes retaliatory action against US farmers or industries, "we will immediately pursue phase three, which is tariffs on approximately US$267 billion of additional imports".



The two side already traded tariff salvos on US$50 billion in goods from each country in the summer.



The US imported around US$500 billion worth of products from China last year, compared to US$130 billion in US goods imported by the Asian country.



Trump also accused China of actively targeting the US election on Tuesday, but offered no evidence to back up his allegation.

"China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me," Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

