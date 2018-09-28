China tells UN it will not be 'blackmailed' or yield to trade pressure

China tells UN it will not be 'blackmailed' or yield to trade pressure

The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday Beijing would not be blackmailed or yield to pressure over trade and criticized unilateral moves by some states that China believes would bring harm to all.

Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation
Chinese and U.S. flags are set up for a meeting during a visit by U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao at China's Ministry of Transport in Beijing, China April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

UNITED NATIONS: The Chinese government's top diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday Beijing would not be blackmailed or yield to pressure over trade and criticized unilateral moves by some states that China believes would bring harm to all.

"Protectionism will only hurt oneself, and unilateral moves will bring damage to all," Wang said in a speech at the United nations General Assembly. "Regarding trade frictions, China stands for a proper settlement based on rules and consensus through dialogue and consultation on an equal footing. China will not be blackmailed or yield to pressure."

