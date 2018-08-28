China to adopt stricter intellectual property rights - Premier Li

Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday China will adopt a more strict intellectual property rights protection system and will seriously punish breaches of such rights, according to a statement on Chinese government website www.gov.cn.

BEIJING: Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday China will adopt a more strict intellectual property rights protection system and will seriously punish breaches of such rights, according to a statement on Chinese government website www.gov.cn.

In a meeting with World Intellectual Property Organization Director General Francis Gurry in Beijing on Tuesday, Li also reiterated that China treats domestic and foreign companies equally and does not allow forced technology transfers.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Richard Borsuk)