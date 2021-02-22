Britain denounces abuses 'on industrial scale' in China's Xinjiang

GENEVA: Britain's foreign secretary Dominic Raab on Monday (Feb 22) denounced torture, forced labour and sterilisations that he said were taking place against Muslim Uighurs on an "industrial scale" in China's Xinjiang region.

Activists and UN rights experts have said that at least 1 million Muslims are detained in camps in the remote western region. China denies abuses and says its camps provide vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

"The situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale," said Raab in a recorded speech to the UN Human Rights Council.

"The reported abuses – which include torture, forced labour and forced sterilisation of women – are extreme and they are extensive. They are taking place on an industrial scale," he said.



Raab called for UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet or another independent expert to be given "urgent and unfettered access" to Xinjiang and said that there should be a resolution at the council to this effect.



The Biden administration has endorsed a last-minute determination by the Trump administration that China has committed genocide in Xinjiang and has said the United States must be prepared to impose costs on China.

Raab also said that the rights of people in Hong Kong - a former British colony - were being "systematically violated". The national security law imposed by China was inhibiting freedoms, he said, calling for free and fair legislative elections to take place.



On Myanmar, he said the situation was worsening after a military coup on Feb 1.

"The military must step aside. Civilian leaders must be released. And the democratic wishes of the people of Myanmar must be respected," he said.

