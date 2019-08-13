Chinese and US trade negotiators speak on phone

BEIJING: Chinese and American trade negotiators spoke on the phone on Tuesday (Aug 13), state media reported, two weeks after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up tensions by announcing fresh tariffs on Beijing's exports.

China's chief negotiator Vice Premier Liu He and Commerce Minister Zhong Shan spoke with their US counterparts, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, the Xinhua news agency said, adding that Beijing issued "a solemn protest" against the punitive duties set to come into effect on Sep 1.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report emerged as the US announced it would delay imposing the 10 per cent tariffs on Chinese electronics until Dec 15, but would proceed with the new duties on other goods.

As Washington and Beijing work to resolve the escalating trade war, Lighthizer and Liu have scheduled another call in two weeks, a USTR official told AFP.

The two sides were due to hold another round of meetings in Washington in September, but the deterioration in relations in the past two weeks cast doubt on whether the talks would take place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest tariffs, which Trump announced on Aug 1, mean all Chinese imports into the United States would be subject to additional duties.

