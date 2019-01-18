Chinese envoy to Canada warns against any future Huawei 5G ban

China's envoy to Canada on Thursday warned Ottawa of possible repercussions if it banned technology firm Huawei from supplying equipment to Canadian 5G networks, in the latest blast in a deepening bilateral dispute.

FILE PHOTO: China&apos;s Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye delivers a speech in Ottawa
FILE PHOTO: China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye delivers a speech during the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Conference at Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 14, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

Ambassador Lu Shaye, speaking at a news conference, did not give details. Canada is currently studying the security implications of 5G networks but unlike some allies has not announced a ban on Huawei equipment.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Source: Reuters

