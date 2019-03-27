Chinese student kidnapped in Canada found safe: Police

MONTREAL: A Chinese student who was attacked with a stun gun and kidnapped by three men just outside of Toronto has been found safe and sound, Canadian police have said.

The young man, who was abducted on Saturday, suffered "minor injuries" and was taken to hospital, police spokesman Andy Pattenden said late Tuesday (Mar 26) at a press conference convened following his recovery.

At around 9pm on Tuesday, Wanzhen Lu knocked on the door of a house in Gravenhurst, a town about 200 kilometers (120 miles) north of Toronto, and asked for help, said Pattenden.

The homeowner immediately called the police who took Lu to hospital.



The reasons for the kidnapping remain unclear, said the spokesman. He also did not comment on how the young man was able to escape.

RT YRP: ARMED KIDNAPPING - We need your help to locate 22yr-old Wanzhen LU, kidnapped by 3 masked men, one armed with a taser from an underground parking garage at 15 Water Walk Dr, Markham. Suspect van is black Dodge Caravan with stolen plate: CEAR350. … pic.twitter.com/37bFP0jhb8 — York Regional Police (@YRP) March 24, 2019

Lu was abducted Saturday night in the parking lot of his apartment in Markham, near Toronto.

Lu resisted before being tasered and shoved into the van, which then sped off. The incident was caught on surveillance camera with police later broadcasting the footage as they sought help with his recovery.

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested Tuesday morning but was released the same day without being charged.

Pattenden said police still had four suspects who remain at large.

The van used in the incident was found on Monday in Toronto.

