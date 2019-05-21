Christchurch attacker charged with terrorism

World

Christchurch attacker charged with terrorism

Brenton Tarrant
Brenton Tarrant, charged with murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court, New Zealand, on Mar 16, 2019. (File photo: Reuters/New Zealand Herald/Mark Mitchell)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WELLINGTON: The man accused of shooting dead 51 Muslim worshippers in the Christchurch mosque attacks was formally charged with terrorism for the first time on Tuesday (May 21), New Zealand police said.

"A charge of engaging in a Terrorist Act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed against Brenton Tarrant," police said in a statement.

They said that in addition to the terror charge, Tarrant now faces 51 charges of murder and 40 of attempted murder over the Mar 15 attacks in the South Island city.

Source: AFP/na

Tagged Topics

Bookmark