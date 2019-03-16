Christchurch killer wrote racist manifesto influenced by far-right ideologues

PARIS: The 28-year-old man suspected of killing 49 people at two New Zealand mosques posted a hate-filled "manifesto" online before the mass killing suggesting neo-Nazi ideology and immigration to Europe had spurred him into action.

Titled "The Great Replacement," the 74-page manifesto repeats popular far-right conspiracy theories about how white Europeans are being deliberately replaced by non-white immigrants.

The title echoes a book by French writer Renaud Camus which has popularised the idea of "white genocide", a term used by the Christchurch gunman in the document which includes a question-and-answer session with himself.

The self-described "ethno-nationalist" also took "inspiration" from other right-wing extremists including racist Norwegian killer Anders Behring Breivik, who murdered 77 people in Norway in 2011 motivated by his hatred of multiculturalism.

He describes Oswald Mosley, a notorious British fascist leader and anti-Semite from the 1930s, as "the person from history closest to my own beliefs".

And he says he supports US President Donald Trump "as a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

The autobiographical information given in the document could not be independently verified, but the gunman said he had been planning an attack for two years and had chosen Christchurch three months ago.

According to the account - which he says he has written to generate publicity - the killer says he first began considering an attack in April and May of 2017 while travelling in France and elsewhere in Western Europe.

He mentions being shocked at the "invasion" of French cities by immigrants and his "despair" at the French presidential vote that year between pro-European centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right opponent Marine Le Pen.

He also mentions the death of Ebba Akerlund, the youngest of five victims killed in an April 2017 Stockholm attack when a rejected Uzbek asylum seeker ploughed through pedestrians on a busy shopping street with a stolen truck.

Her mother expressed horror on Friday that the 11-year-old had been used to justify the shooting.

"She spread love and caring, not hate. I feel the pain of the families affected by this. I condemn any form of violence," Jeanette Akerlund told Swedish public television SVT.

NATO AND SERBIA

The "manifesto" also assails the United States for leading the NATO bombings of Serbia in 1999 to end its war against Kosovo.

He said the Western alliance killed "Christian Europeans" defending themselves from Islamic rivals.

NATO intervened to stop Bosnian Serbian forces slaughtering Bosnian Muslims during an ethnic conflict that left 100,000 dead after the break-up of the state of Yugoslavia.

The conflict included Europe's worst atrocity since World War II in Srebrenica when around 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys were shot and killed.

Reports say the gunman listened to a Serbian song called "Karadzic lead your Serbs", a reference to Serbian war criminal Radovan Karadzic who was convicted over the Srebrenica massacre.

Ammunition is seen in this undated photo posted on twitter on March 12, 2019 by the apparent gunman who attacked a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. Twitter/via REUTERS

Images of the Christchurch attacker showed the names of two historical Serbian and Montenegro leaders written in Cyrillic on the magazine of his gun.