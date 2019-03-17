Christchurch mosque massacre prompts support, interfaith solidarity across the globe

CHRISTCHURCH: People around the world have responded to the Christchurch mosque massacres with an outpouring of interfaith solidarity - crowdfunding millions of dollars, donating halal food and even offering to accompany local Muslims now scared to walk the streets.

The murder of 50 people at two mosques in this usually placid city on Friday (Mar 15) has sent shockwaves rippling across New Zealand, a country that on average sees no more than 50 murders a year.

But revulsion at the bloodshed and the self-declared perpetrator's racist motives has been matched by displays of support and warmth towards the country's devastated Muslim communities.

Flowers and signs are pictured at a memorial as a tribute to victims of the mosque attacks, near a police line outside Masjid Al Noor in Christchurch, New Zealand on Mar 17, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Silva)

In the United Kingdom, Andrew Graystone had worshippers at a Manchester mosque smiling as he stood with a sign that read: "You are my friends. I will keep watch while you pray."



He told the BBC that he wanted to respond to the attack "with friendship".

So I was deeply honoured to meet @AndrewGraystone at the BBC who stood outside a Mosque on Friday in #manchester with this sign. I give him a hug, thanked him and made a friend. #OneLove #ChristchurchMosqueShooting #NewZealandTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/M7hEwwVr8u — Mohammed Shafiq (@mshafiquk) March 16, 2019





In a suburb of Christchurch close to where the shootings took place, Yoti Ioannou and his wife put a shoutout on Facebook calling for locals to donate halal food.

Their idea was to provide meals for the dozens of desperate relatives waiting at the city's hospitals for news of their loved ones as surgeons battled to save lives.

The halal food drive was inundated, they said, with lines of people queuing up to give meals throughout Saturday.

Mourners place flowers as they pay their respects at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand on Mar 16, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Yu)

"We're just really humbled and happy to help," Ioannou told AFP. "We'll be working on a way to keep things consistent with support for the families."

He said so much food was donated that they eventually had to put a fresh call out saying no more was needed.

"The people of Christchurch, we're used to rallying," Iannou said, referencing the 2011 earthquake that killed more than 180 people. "It's just second nature to us now and I'm pleased they came out in force today."

'STAY STRONG'

Across the country New Zealanders also dug deep - the two most prominent crowdfunding campaigns had already raised between them more than NZ$3.2 million (US$2.2 million) within 24 hours of the shootings on Saturday afternoon.

Dean Lawrence Kimberly, prepares for a special church service to memorialise Friday's mosque shooting, at a church in Christchurch, New Zealand on Mar 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Vincent Thian)

Many of those donating left messages of support incorporating popular Maori terms.

"Kia kaha to all New Zealanders, love to all families affected," read one donation, using a Maori phrase for "stay strong".

Others put out offers for help and support for local Muslims who might be feeling afraid of leaving their houses.

In one Facebook post that went especially viral, Wellington native Lianess Howard wrote: "If any Muslim women in Wellington feel unsafe right now - I will walk with you, wait at the bus stop with you, I'll sit on the bus with you, or walk with you while you do the groceries." A screen grab of the post placed on Twitter was shared more than 16,000 times.



Others came to the police cordons to show support.

Members of the public hand flowers to a police officer to take over to the Dean Avenue mosque Mar 17, 2019 in Christchurch, New Zealand, where worshipers were gunned down two days ago. (Photo: AFP/Marty Melville)

Wendy and Andy Johnson said that had clipped a silver fern, a national symbol, from their garden to place with the growing bunches of flowers left at the massacre site cordons.

"We cut the silver fern out of our garden just to let all our Muslim community know that our hearts are breaking for them today and we stand with them in solidarity," Wendy Johnson told the StuffNZ website.

"They have a god damn right to pray how they want to in our city without judgement or murder. It's just appalling this has happened in our city."

Christian and Jewish leaders came together to denounce the massacre. Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, called on Christians to attend Friday prayers at their local mosque.

As Christians we are called to be good neighbours. Let's get behind this simple act of kindness and reject hatred of Muslims. #WeStandTogether #Christchurch https://t.co/EuHIaX4aRH — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) March 15, 2019

For the first time in history, synagogues in New Zealand close on Shabbat to stand in solidarity with Muslims.