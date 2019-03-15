Christchurch shooting: Multiple fatalities at 2 mosques, one person in custody

CHRISTCHURCH: New Zealand police have confirmed multiple fatalities after shooting incidents at two mosques in the city of Christchurch, during afternoon prayers on Friday (Mar 15).

One person was in custody, said commissioner Mike Bush in a statement, adding that police were unsure if there were other people and if there were other areas under threat.

The two mosques are located at Deans Avenue and Linford Avenue.

He warned worshippers not to visit mosques "anywhere in New Zealand".



Local media had earlier reported up to six people were dead and the South Island city was placed in lockdown as police hunted for an "active shooter."







In their latest update on Twitter, police said they are "currently at a number of scenes. We understand that there will be many anxious people but I can assure New Zealanders that Police is doing all it can to resolve this incident."

Police also requested all mosques in the country to "shut their doors" and advised that "people refrain from visiting the premises until further notice".



1/5 Police is responding to a very serious and tragic incident involving an active shooter in central Christchurch. One person is in custody, however Police believe there may be other offenders.... This is an evolving incident and we are working to confirm the facts... — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019





The Masjid al Noor in Deans Avenue was filled with worshippers, including members of the Bangladesh cricket team.

One witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying in the Deans Ave mosque when he heard shooting and saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled.

Another man said he saw children being shot.

"There were bodies all over me," he said.



People in the centre of the city should stay indoors, police said. All Christchurch schools and council buildings have been placed under lockdown.

Police did not immediately comment on whether the incident took place in the mosque or nearby. There is no official confirmation on casualties.

'NEW ZEALAND'S DARKEST DAYS'

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incidents as "one of New Zealand’s darkest days".



"Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who have been directly affected by the shooting may be migrants to New Zealand.

"They may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not," she said.







Media said shots had been fired near a mosque and a witness told broadcaster One News that he had seen three people lying on the ground, bleeding outside the building.

Radio New Zealand quoted a witness inside the mosque saying he heard shots fired and at least four people were lying on the ground and "there was blood everywhere".

Ambulances arrive at hospital in Christchurch, New Zealand on Mar 15, 2019. (Photo: Reuters)

"Horrified to hear of Christchurch mosque shootings. There is never a justification for that sort of hatred," said Amy Adams, a member of parliament from Christchurch.

The Bangladesh cricket team was in the vicinity of the shooting but all members were safe, a team coach told media.



The team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third cricket test starting on Saturday.

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019





Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019

Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team said the team was close to where the shooting occurred, but was safe.

He said the players were shaken up but fine.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.


