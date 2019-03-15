Christchurch shootings: What we know so far about the terror attack

CHRISTCHURCH: Attacks on two mosques in the city of Christchurch on Friday (Mar 15) left at least 49 dead and 20 others seriously injured.

It was New Zealand's worst mass shooting, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said was a terrorist attack.

Advertisement

Four people have been taken into custody, with one gunman identified as an Australian citizen.

Here's what we know so far about the attack.

WHERE DID THE SHOOTINGS TAKE PLACE?

The shootings happened at two mosques, located at Deans Avenue and Linwood Avenue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Masjid al Noor, the city's main mosque in central Christchurch was filled with worshippers when the attack happened during Friday prayers, as was the second mosque in suburban Linwood.



Map of Christchurch, where shooting incidents have occurred at two mosques. (Image: AFP)

The visiting Bangladesh cricket team was arriving for prayers at Masjid al Noor when the shooting started but all members are safe, a team coach told Reuters.



The team is in Christchurch to play New Zealand in a third cricket test starting on Saturday, but the match has been cancelled following the attack.



Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

WHAT HAPPENED?

Witnesses spoke of victims being shot at close range, with women and children also believed to be among those killed.

One man who said he was at Masjid al Noor told media that the gunman was white, blond and wearing a helmet and a bulletproof vest. The man burst into the mosque as worshippers were kneeling for prayers.

"He had a big gun ... he came and started shooting everyone in the mosque, everywhere," said the witness, Ahmad Al-Mahmoud, adding that he and others escaped by breaking through a glass door.

Another witness who wanted to remain anonymous said he saw a man shot in the head.

"I heard three quick shots then after about 10 seconds it started again. It must have been an automatic no one could pull a trigger that quick," he told AFP. "Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood."



Members of a family react outside the mosque following a shooting at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, March 15, 2019. REUTERS/SNPA/Martin Hunter

One man, with blood still on his shirt, said in a television interview that he hid from the gunman under a bench and prayed that he would run out of bullets.

"I was just praying to God and hoping our God, please, let this guy stop ...," Mahmood Nazeer told TVNZ.

"The firing went on and on. One person with us had a bullet in her arm. When the firing stopped, I looked over the fence, there was one guy, changing his gun."

Video and documents circulating online - but not officially confirmed - suggested the shooter had streamed his attack on Facebook Live. The video has since been taken down.

Two IEDS (improved explosive devices) were also found and neutralised by the military, police said.



WHO IS BEHIND THE SHOOTING?

It was not immediately clear how many shooters were involved, but police said three men and a woman have been taken into custody. They had not been on any police watchlists.

One of them, said to be the gunman, is Australian.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison described him as "an extremist, right-wing, violent terrorist", without giving further details about the gunman.



"At this stage we will not be discussing the offenders' possible motivations or the causes of this incident," New Zealand police said earlier in the day.



Ardern said the attack appears to have been well planned.

"This can now only be describes as a terrorist attack," she said in an address to the nation.

"These are people who I would describe as having extremist views, that have absolutely no place in New Zealand, and in fact have no place in the world. While we do not have any reason to believe at this stage that there are any other suspects, we are not assuming that at this stage," she added.

WHAT HAS BEEN NEW ZEALAND'S RESPONSE?

All mosques in New Zealand were asked to shut their doors in the wake of the attack. Police, who initially imposed a city-wide lockdown, sent armed officers to a number of scenes.



Christchurch city council also offered a helpline for parents looking for kids attending a mass climate change rally nearby.

New Zealand is now on its highest security threat level.



"The joint intelligence group has been deployed and police are putting all of their resources into this situation," said Ardern. "The Defence Force are currently transporting additional police staff to the region. Our national security threat level has been lifted from low to high."



"We have tightened our response from our agencies at the border, at the airports. In fact, at every level, we have a heightened response," she added.

