'Bodies all over me': Eyewitnesses recount horror in Christchurch shooting

CHRISTCHURCH: A gun attack which targeted two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch killed a number of people on Friday (Mar 15), police said. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the shooting as "one of New Zealand's darkest days". Four people have been detained, and a number of suspected improvised explosive devices have been found and disabled.

The mosques - the Masjid al Noor in central Christchurch and one in suburban Linwood - were packed with worshippers gathering for Friday afternoon prayers at the time of the attack.

Advertisement

A Palestinian man who did not want to give his name said he saw a man shot in the head. "I heard three quick shots then after about 10 seconds it started again. It must have been an automatic no one could pull a trigger that quick," he told AFP.



"Then people started running out. Some were covered in blood."



Ambulances drive along a street after reports that several shots had been fired at a mosque, in central Christchurch, New Zealand March 15, 2019, in this still image taken from video. TVNZ/via REUTERS TV

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another witness told stuff.co.nz he was praying in the Deans Ave mosque when he heard shooting and saw his wife lying dead on the footpath outside when he fled.

Another man said he saw children being shot. "There were bodies all over me," he said.

An eyewitness told Radio New Zealand he heard shots fired and four people were lying on the ground, with "blood everywhere".





There was no official information on casualties, but wounded people were seen being ferried into a Christchurch hospital on local television.



Members of the Bangladesh cricket team had just arrived at the mosque when the shooter opened fire. The team's spokesman said none of the players were hurt. "They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.

Mario Villavarayen, strength and conditioning coach of the Bangladesh cricket team said the team was close to where the shooting occurred, but was safe.



Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019





Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers #christchurchMosqueAttack — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) March 15, 2019



