Christchurch shootings: 2 Malaysians injured; 6 Indonesians were in mosque during attack

CHRISTCHURCH: Two Malaysians were injured in a deadly gun attack on two mosques in Christchurch on Friday (Mar 15), the Malaysian foreign ministry said. Indonesia also said six of its citizens were inside an affected mosque at the time of the shooting.



Forty-nine people were killed and more than 20 were wounded after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the city of Christchurch during afternoon prayers.

People stand across the road from a mosque in central Christchurch, New Zealand, Friday, Mar 15, 2019. (Photo: AP/Mark Baker)

Malaysia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that there are no Malaysian fatalities and that the injured are being treated.

“Malaysia condemns in the strongest terms, this senseless act of terror on innocent civilians and hopes that those responsible for this barbaric crime be brought to justice,” it said.

In a Facebook post, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad expressed his regret over the incident in Christchurch, and said his government will do "everything possible" to see that Malaysians there are safe.

"I hope that the New Zealand government will arrest these terrorists and do the necessary under the law of the country," he said. "The government will do everything possible to see that Malaysians there are safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and families of the shooting incident."



Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi said six Indonesians were praying at Al-Noor Mosque when the attack happened. While three of the men are confirmed to have escaped the shooting, Indonesian officials are still trying to reach the other three, the Jakarta Post reported.

“A team from the embassy has been dispatched to Christchurch to seek information on our people who happened to be in the mosque, particularly the three who still cannot be contacted,” the minister said.

Map of Christchurch, where shooting incidents have occurred at two mosques. (Image: AFP)

She added that there are currently 330 Indonesians living in Christchurch, 130 of whom are students.

A statement on Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs website said there were no reports that Indonesians are among the victims of the shooting.

“The Government and people of Indonesia convey our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families,” it said.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called the incident a terrorist attack and said it was one of the country’s “darkest days”.

Four people have been detained and a man in his late 20s has been charged with murder.

Videos and documents circulating online - but not officially confirmed - suggested the shooter had streamed his attack on Facebook Live. The video has since been taken down.

Two IEDS (improved explosive devices) were also found and neutralised by the military, said police.