Christchurch shootings: PM Jacinda Ardern wants to discuss live streaming with Facebook

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday (Mar 17) that Facebook's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has sent condolences over the shootings at two mosques that killed 50 people, some of which were live-streamed over the social media platform.

"Certainly, I have had contact from Sheryl Sandberg. I haven't spoken to her directly but she has reached out, an acknowledgment of what has occurred here in New Zealand," Ardern said a media conference when asked if Facebook should stop live-streaming.

"This is an issue that I will look to be discussing directly with Facebook," Ardern said, adding Sandberg has shared condolences over the shootings in Christchurch on Friday.

In tweet on its Facebook Newsroom account, the company said it had removed 1.5 million videos of the Christchurch attack globally, adding that 1.2 million of the videos were blocked at upload.

In the first 24 hours we removed 1.5 million videos of the attack globally, of which over 1.2 million were blocked at upload... — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) March 17, 2019





"Out of respect for the people affected by this tragedy and the concerns of local authorities, we're also removing all edited versions of the video that do not show graphic content," the tweet said quoting Facebook New Zealand's Mia Garlick.

