New Zealand PM Ardern says Cabinet agreed on gun law reforms

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday (Mar 18) that her Cabinet had made "in principle" decisions around the reform of gun laws following the mass shooting in Christchurch.

"I intend to give further details of these decisions to the media and the public before Cabinet meets again next Monday," she said at a press conference.

"This ultimately means that within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms which will, I believe, make our community safer."

Ardern also announced an inquiry into Friday's twin mosque attack in Christchurch, which raised questions about how the suspected gunman - a white supremacist - was not picked up by intelligence agencies.

Firearms including two semi-automatic rifles, two shotguns and a lever-action weapon were bought legally and used in the attacks, according to Ardern.

Under New Zealand gun laws A-category weapons can be semi-automatic but limited to seven shots. A video of the gunman in the mosque showed a semi-automatic with a large magazine round.

The attack in Christchurch, which Ardern labelled terrorism, was the worst mass shooting in New Zealand.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, was charged with murder on Saturday over the attack. Tarrant was remanded without a plea and is due back in court on Apr 5 where police said he is likely to face more charges.

Although details have yet to be confirmed, the speed of New Zealand's move has resonated around the world - particularly in the United States, where reforms have spluttered for decades, and similar debates are re-run after each new mass shooting.

It took us 72 hours, Ardern said.

"We have made a decision as a Cabinet, we are unified," she added, flanked by her coalition partner and deputy prime minister, Winston Peters.

Peters, whose New Zealand First party has previously opposed changes, said he backed the prime minister fully.

"The reality is that after 1pm on Friday our world changed forever and so will our laws," he said.

The organisers of New Zealand's largest gun show - the Kumeu Militaria Show, near Auckland - announced Monday they had cancelled the event in the wake of the massacre and because of "elevated security risks"

Despite having tightened the rules in the 1990s after the last mass shooting, New Zealand has relatively permissive gun laws, with nearly all of those who apply granted gun licences.