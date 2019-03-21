Wrong victim named in initial New Zealand gunman charge document

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand: New Zealand police on Thursday (Mar 21) admitted that the person they originally charged suspected mosques gunman Brenton Tarrant with murdering is actually still alive.

"An error was made in the charging document prepared for the first court appearance of the man charged with murder in relation to the Christchurch terror attacks," a police spokesman told AFP.

"The error saw an incorrect victim name included in the charging document."

Tarrant appeared in court Saturday on the first of what were expected to be multiple murder and other charges.

Fifty people died last Friday when a gunman entered the Al Noor and Linwood mosques in Christchurch, on New Zealand's South Island.

"We have spoken with the person incorrectly named on the charging document and apologised," police said.

"The charge sheet will be amended. New Zealand Police regret this error and apologise for any harm caused by the mistake."