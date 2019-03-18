Christchurch shootings: Suspect bought guns, ammunition online

WELLINGTON: The owner of a New Zealand gun store said on Monday (Mar 18) that the man charged with murder in Christchurch's mass shootings had bought weapons online from the store.

"I've informed the police that Gun City sold the alleged gunman bought four A Category firearms and ammunition," David Tipple from Gun City Limited told a media conference.

"All Gun City sales to this individual followed a police-verified online mail-order process."

Tipple added, however, that the high-powered weapon used in the mosque shootings was not from his shop.

"The MSSA, military-style automatic, reportedly used by the alleged gunman was not purchased from Gun City. Gun City did not sell him an MSSA, only A-category firearms," Tipple said.

Australian Brenton Tarrant, 28, a suspected white supremacist, was charged with murder on Saturday. Tarrant was remanded without a plea and is due back in court on Apr 5 where police said he is likely to face more charges.

Fifty people were killed and dozens wounded at two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has vowed to toughen gun laws in the country. She said that firearms including two semi-automatic rifles, two shotguns and a lever-action weapon were bought legally and used in the attacks.

Under New Zealand gun laws A-category weapons can be semi-automatic but limited to seven shots. Video of the gunman in the mosque showed a semi-automatic with a large magazine round.

Tipple said the guns were bought in three or four purchases.

"We detected nothing extraordinary about the licence holder. He was a brand new purchaser, with a brand new licence," he said.

A standard A-category firearm licence is issued after a police and background check. No licence is required to buy a large round magazine, which can be illegally modified for use in such a weapon.

Only firearm owners are licensed, not weapons, so there is no monitoring of how many weapons a person may possess.

The minimum age for a gun licence is 16, and 18 to own a semi-automatic weapon.