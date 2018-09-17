Accuser of US high-court nominee Kavanaugh goes public

WASHINGTON: A woman who had anonymously accused U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in the early 1980s decided to go public with her accusations and provided details of the alleged incident, the Washington Post reported on Sunday (Sep 16).

In an interview with the newspaper, Christine Blasey Ford said that as a high school student in suburban Maryland just outside of Washington, a "stumbling drunk" Kavanaugh pinned her to a bed, groped her and attempted to remove her clothing.

Last week, Kavanaugh said he "categorically and unequivocally" denies the allegations. The White House on Sunday did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Ford, now a 51-year-old research psychologist in California, told the Washington Post that in July she sent a letter to Democratic Representative Anna Eshoo about the incident but requested confidentiality at the time.

The existence of the letter and some details of its contents became public in recent days, however.

Ford did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has completed its hearings on Kavanaugh and planned to vote this week on his nomination by President Donald Trump to the highest court.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said that he wants to hold a full Senate vote to confirm Kavanaugh by Oct 1.

Aides to McConnell were not immediately available for comment.



"AN INSULT TO WOMEN"

Reacting to the story, on Sunday, Senator Feinstein said: "From the outset, I have believed these allegations were extremely serious and bear heavily on Judge Kavanaugh's character."

"I support Mrs. Ford's decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation," added Feinstein, who had previously forwarded the allegations to federal authorities.

"This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee."

Chuck Schumer, who is the leader of the Democrats in the Senate, also called on the committee's Republican chairman to postpone the vote until "these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated."

The Judiciary Committee is currently due to vote on the nomination on September 20. A vote of the full Senate would follow if the committee approves his nomination.

"For too long, when woman have made serious allegations of abuse, they have been ignored. That cannot happen in this case," Schumer said in a statement.

"To railroad a vote now would be an insult to the women of America and the integrity of the Supreme Court."

Speaking before Ford's interview with was published, a Republican member of the committee said he expected Kavanaugh would be comfortably approved in any vote and even predicted he would get some support from Democrats.

"They've had this stuff for three months. If they were serious about it, they should've told us about it," Louisiana Senator John Kennedy told Fox News, calling the whole process "an intergalactic freakshow."