CIA director Pompeo met with North Korea's Kim: Report

WASHINGTON: CIA director Mike Pompeo made a secret visit to North Korea over the Easter weekend and met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday (Apr 17), citing two people with direct knowledge of the trip.

The meeting, according to the Post, came soon after Pompeo was nominated to be secretary of state.

"I'm optimistic that the United States government can set the conditions for that appropriately so that the President and the North Korean leader can have that conversation will set us down the course of achieving a diplomatic outcome that America so desperately - America and the world so desperately need," Pompeo told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week during his confirmation hearing.

President Donald Trump had earlier confirmed direct contacts between the United States and North Korea during a meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

