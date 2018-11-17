CIA has concluded Saudi crown prince ordered journalist's killing: Washington Post

World

The CIA has concluded that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, the Washington Post reported on Friday, a finding that contradicts Saudi government assertions that he was not involved.

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting with U.N Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the United Nations in New York on March 27, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Levy/File Photo/File Photo
The Post said U.S. officials have expressed high confidence in the CIA assessment, which is the most definitive to date linking Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler to the killing and complicates President Donald Trump's efforts to preserve U.S. ties with one of the closest American allies in the region.

(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

Source: Reuters

