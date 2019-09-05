Cigna's new plan to cover multi-million dollar gene therapies

Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday announced a new program that covers costs for expensive gene therapies that will cut out-of-pocket payments for customers.

A screen displays the logo fro Cigna Corp. on the floor at the NYSE in New York
A screen displays the logo fro Cigna Corp. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

REUTERS: Health insurer Cigna Corp on Thursday announced a new program that covers costs for expensive gene therapies that will cut out-of-pocket payments for customers.

Spark Therapeutics Inc and Novartis AG's blindness therapy, Luxturna, and Novartis' US$2.1 million spinal muscular atrophy treatment, Zolgensma, will be the first two gene therapies included in the program, the company said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

