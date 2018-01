BAMAKO: A civilian passenger vehicle was blown up by a mine in central Mali on Thursday, killing 13 people and wounding several others, an army spokesman said.

The vehicle had crossed the volatile border with neighbouring Burkina Faso before setting off the mine, Malian army spokesman Colonel Diarran Kone said by telephone.

