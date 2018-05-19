Cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's bloc wins Iraq election

A political bloc led by populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a long-time adversary of the United States who also opposes Iranian influence in Iraq, has won the country's parliamentary election, the electoral commission said.

He cannot become prime minister as he did not run in the election, though his bloc's victory puts him in a position to pick someone for the job.

(Reporting by Michael Georgy and Raya Jalabi)