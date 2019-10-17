Angry commuters drag climate change protester off roof of London Underground train

LONDON: Climate change activists disrupted rail services in the east of London during morning rush hour on Thursday (Oct 17), sparking a physical confrontation between angry commuters and a protester who had climbed onto the roof of a London Underground train, video on social media showed.

British Transport Police said they had responded to incidents at Shadwell, Stratford and Canning Town, near to London's Canary Wharf financial district.

Footage showed protesters unfurling an Extinction Rebellion protest group banner on top of a stationary London Underground train at Canning Town before one was pelted with food and physically dragged off by commuters.

"Arrests have already been made and officers are working to quickly resume services," the police said in a statement.

Extinction Rebellion confirmed its members had conducted "non-violent disruption" at two stations and that there was an "incident of violence" against a protester at Canning Town.

It said later that two of the protesters who climbed on top of a train at Shadwell station were priests - one Catholic, the other Anglican.

A third person, said to be an 83-year-old former parole officer, glued himself to the side of the train before saying prayers with other members of the group.

British Transport Police assistant chief constable Sean O'Callaghan had urged protesters not to target the Tube or rail network, which he called "one of the greenest transport methods" in London.



Extinction Rebellion launched a wave of civil disobedience on Oct 7 to highlight the risks posed by climate change and the accelerating loss of plant and animal species.

Police in London said on Wednesday they had arrested 1,642 people since the protests started.