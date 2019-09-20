Students, youths kick off global climate change campaign

SYDNEY: Thousands of students took to the streets across the Asia-Pacific region on Friday (Sep 20) to kick off a global strike demanding world leaders gathering for a UN Climate Action Summit adopt urgent measures to stop an environmental catastrophe.

"Stop denying the earth is dying," read a handmade sign, carried by one student protesting in Sydney's city precinct, as social media mosts showed students gathering around the country including state capitals and outback towns like Alice Springs.

"We didn't light it, but we're trying to fight it," read another sign in Sydney.

People attend a protest as part of the world’s largest climate strike in Sydney on Sep 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP/PETER PARKS)

Similar protests, inspired by the 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, are planned in some 150 countries on Friday.



More than 5,000 events are planned worldwide, culminating in a massive rally in New York, where 1.1 million students in around 1,800 public schools have been permitted to skip school.

Dubbed the "Fridays for Future" movement, the campaign wants children around the world to take a more active role in persuading adults to treat climate change more seriously.

They are demanding politicians and businesses take the drastic action needed to stop global warming, which scientists warn will lead to environmental catastrophe under current trends.

On the eve of the strikes, Thunberg insisted solutions were being "ignored" and called on kids to take ownership.

"Everything counts, what you do counts," she said in a video message to supporters.

As the sun rose above the international dateline, events began in the deluge-threatened Pacific Islands of Vanuatu, the Solomons and Kiribati - where children chanted "we are not sinking, we are fighting".

The issue is particularly pertinent to low-lying Pacific islands, which have repeatedly asked wealthier nations to do more to prevent rising sea levels.

Children in the Solomon Islands protested on the shoreline wearing traditional grass skirts and carrying wooden shields in solidarity with the global movement.

Pacific Islanders attend a protest march as part of the world’s largest climate strike in Sydney on September 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP/PETER PARKS)



In Thailand, more than 200 young people stormed into the environment ministry and dropped to the ground feigning death as they demanded government action on climate change.

"This is what will happen if we don’t stop climate change now," said 21-year-old strike organiser Nanticha Ocharoenchai.

No protests were authorised in China, the world’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions, but Zheng Xiaowen of the China Youth Climate Action Network said Chinese youth would take action one way or another.

"Chinese youth have their own methods," she said.

"We also pay attention the climate and we are also thinking deeply, interacting, taking action, and so many people are very conscientious on this issue."



Demonstrations are already taking place in Bangkok, with more planned in in Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines and Myanmar, the BBC reported.



Climate strike is underway in Bangkok. Young strikers are playing dead in front of the environment ministry, demanding that the Thai government acts on climate change or “this is what will happen.” #ClimateStrikeThailand #ClimateStrike #FridaysForFurture pic.twitter.com/exgGvGPyJH — Patpicha Best (@patpichatan) September 20, 2019

Swedish teen Greta Thunberg has become the poster child for a new youth-led climate change protest movement AFP/Olivier Douliery

DEFIANT CHILDREN

Young Australians made #climatestrike the country's top trending hashtag as they prepared to rally in Sydney, Melbourne and dozens of other cities and towns.



While some local authorities, schools and Aussie business have encouraged people to take part in the strikes, some have warned that absences must be explained.

Many students remain undeterred.

School children attend a protest march as part of the world’s largest climate strike in Sydney on September 20, 2019. (Photo: AFP/PETER PARKS)

"We're here to send a message to people in power - the politicians, showing them that we care and this is really important to us," 16-year-old Will Connor told AFP in Sydney.

"Otherwise we're not going to have a future."

This mostly hot and dusty continent finds itself at the sharp end of the climate debate and the changing environment has become a daily fact of life.

Australia is one of the world's largest coal exporters and continues to approve massive new mines that bring jobs and have spurred three-decades of uninterrupted economic growth.

But it has also suffered the compounding effects of climate change. Recent years have brought historic droughts, more intense bushfires, devastating floods and the blanching of the Great Barrier Reef.

Australia's conservative government - while stopping short of outright climate change denial - has sought to frame the debate as a choice between jobs or abstract CO2 targets.

Ruling coalition parliamentarian Craig Kelly on Thursday warned children that "everything you're told is a lie".

"The facts are, there is no link between climate change and drought, polar bears are increasing in number," he said.

BUSINESS TAKING ACTION

An increasing number of businesses disagree.

"See you on the streets" was the defiant message from Australian pension fund Future Super, which helped muster 2,000 companies behind "not business as usual" pro-strike campaign.

In a similar vein, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Thursday pledged to make the US technology and retail giant carbon neutral by 2040 and encourage other firms to do likewise.

Friday's mass action sets the scene for a range of high-profile climate events in New York.

A Youth Climate Summit will take place at the United Nations on Saturday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will then host an emergency summit on Monday in which he will urge world leaders to raise their commitments made in the 2015 Paris climate accord.

The agreement saw countries pledge to limit the long-term rise in the average temperature of the Earth to two degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels, and if possible to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Thunberg, with her distinctive pigtail, took her message to the US Congress earlier this week to implore the nation's lawmakers to "take real action" to avert environmental disaster.

She also sat down with former US president Barack Obama, and received an Amnesty International award