Co-owner of Russia's Summa group detained - sources

The co-owner of Russia's Summa investment and trading group, Ziyavudin Magomedov, has been detained in Russia, sources told Reuters on Saturday, without giving further details.

MOSCOW: The co-owner of Russia's Summa investment and trading group, Ziyavudin Magomedov, has been detained in Russia, sources told Reuters on Saturday, without giving further details.

Summa declined to comment on Saturday. The company had said on Friday that Magomedov had spoken to law enforcement about an undisclosed issue.

Russia's Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, Polina Nikolskaya, Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans)