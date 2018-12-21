College student charged in US for slowly poisoning roommate: Reports

NEW YORK: A Chinese international student in the United States was accused on Thursday (Dec 20) of poisoning his roommate, reports said.

Yang Yukai, a 22-year-old former chemistry major at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, had allegedly poisoned Juwan Royal over the course of several weeks by lacing his roommate's food and drinks with thallium and possibly other chemicals, according to prosecutors.

Royal, who is black, had experienced worsening symptoms including dizziness, shaking and vomiting from February this year.

He fell sick again on Mar 18, after which he informed police that he suspected somebody was tampering with his food and drinks. On May 29, he was taken to hospital after becoming ill again.

Police were called in a week later after graffiti saying "n***** get out of here" was found scrawled on Royal’s bed, according to media reports.

Juwan Royal, Yukai Yang's roommate of several years at Lehigh University. (Photo: Twitter/Juwan Royal)

Yang then provided police a written statement insisting he had left the room and locked the door, but a comparison between the graffiti and the statement found similarities in the letters.

After the graffiti investigation, a blood test revealed that Royal tested positive for thallium, a chemical once commonly used in rat poison in the US, but has since been banned due to safety concerns. It can be fatal to humans.

When interrogated, Yang admitted to buying the chemical online and mixing it with food and drinks in the refrigerator. He claimed that he intended to poison himself if he performed poorly in his studies, reports added.

He will be charged for attempted homicide and racial intimidation, said Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli.

Yang has had his student visa revoked and is no longer a student at Lehigh. Meanwhile, Royal, who has since graduated, still has symptoms from the poisoning, authorities said.

According to Morganelli, the two students were roommates for several years, with Royal believing he had a good relationship with Yang.

"Initially, Mr Royal was dumbfounded by this as everyone else, because he believed they had a fairly cordial relationship as roommates," Assistant District Attorney Abe Kassis said, according to reports.

