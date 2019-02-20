Comedian leads new poll in Ukraine presidential election

KIEV: Comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy is the frontrunner in Ukraine's presidential election, according to the latest opinion poll published on Wednesday (Feb 20).

A survey, conducted by the Kiev-based Razumkov Centre, showed the 41-year-old Zelenskiy, a political novice, was ahead of current President Petro Poroshenko and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko.

The centre said it had interviewed 2016 voters in all regions, except in annexed Crimea, from Feb 7 to 14.

The election takes place on Mar 31, where 44 candidates are set to compete.

