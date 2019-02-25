Comedian Zelenskiy leads poll in Ukraine presidential election

KIEV: Comic actor Volodymyr Zelenskiy is the frontrunner in Ukraine's presidential election race, according to the latest opinion poll, published on Monday (Feb 25).

A survey conducted by the Kiev International Institute of sociology (KIIS) showed the 41-year-old Zelenskiy, a political novice, had the support of 15.4 per cent of voters. Incumbent Petro Poroshenko had the support of 10.5 per cent and opposition leader Yulia Tymoshenko had 8 per cent.

Advertisement

The election takes place on Mar 31, with 44 candidates set to compete. If no candidate wins 50 per cent of the vote, as polls predict, the top two candidates would face each other in a run-off on Apr 21.

The centre said it had interviewed 2,042 voters in all regions, except in annexed Crimea, from Feb 8 to Feb 20.

Earlier polls also put Zelenskiy on the first place.

