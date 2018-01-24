Commentary: Loneliness is contributing to increasingly tribal politics

Everyone laments society's polarisation but what’s often overlooked is that it’s creating a novel sense of belonging and identity, says the Financial Times' Simon Kuper.

LONDON: Here’s an everyday event in Donald Trump’s America. Two people run into each other in their neighbourhood, or virtually on Facebook, and instantly start discussing the president.

If they are liberals, one might say: “Did you see that tweet?!” and the other will tap his forehead meaningfully. If the two support Trump, they might share a grumble about the media.

But they are also signalling something else to each other, namely: “You and I belong to the same tribe. We have a shared identity, and something to talk about.”

In other words, they are doing something that is usually considered positive: They are forging a new kind of community.

BOWLING ALONE

Everyone rightly laments polarisation, but what’s often overlooked is that it’s creating a novel sense of belonging and identity, in societies that were getting scarily atomised.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Many people in western countries have been struggling to define who they are, and what tribe they belong to.

Fifty years ago, most people found identity through their family, religious organisation, neighbourhood or their job or trade union.



But these identities have steadily weakened. As the Harvard sociologist Robert Putnam has observed, Americans are increasingly “bowling alone”.

Take family: Living alone has gone from freakish exception to almost standard. In the US, 39 per cent of adults are not currently married or cohabiting.

At work, too, old bonds are dissipating: Ever more people jump from one temporary job to another, and therefore don’t have regular colleagues. This tendency will only grow with automation. Churches are emptying even in the US.

As populations age, there are more and more people living alone with their television sets. Trump himself is the perfect case-study, but two-fifths of older Britons say TV is their main company, according to the Campaign to End Loneliness.

Loneliness affects groups such as the elderly and bereaved, British Prime Minister Theresa May once said. (Photo: AFP/Jack Taylor)

Now shops are starting to close, which reduces the chance of bumping into people.

ISOLATING OURSELVES

It’s often said that the internet isolates us from each other but nowadays the most isolated individuals are often older people who haven’t joined everyone else on social media.

Policymakers increasingly worry about loneliness (and the UK just appointed a minister for it), partly because there’s growing evidence that it can kill.

Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a psychologist at Brigham Young University, last year combined studies of more than 3 million people to show that social isolation was at least as deadly as obesity.

In short, many have lost their tribes. But now politics is creating new ones.

In the US, the tribal divide in political attitudes began to widen from 2004, according to the Pew Research Centre.

Then, in 2016, even many previously apolitical Americans embraced their tribal political identity. That year’s US election drew about twice as much interest on Google as the three previous presidential elections combined.

NEW TRIBES

And politics has only become more tribal since.

Trump, at least in terms of his support, was a fairly standard Republican candidate - more than 90 per cent of self-described Republicans voted for him. He sounded extreme, but perhaps that was just a canny performance to get elected?

Many of his supporters hoped that as president he would try to unite the country. To quote David Frum, author of the new book Trumpocracy:

In 2016, there were voters who genuinely ... believed that Donald Trump was a capable business leader, moderate on social issues, who cared about the troubles of working-class white America — and would do something to help.

But as Trump’s approval ratings plunged last year, his movement shrank from big tent to motivated base. He has become a tribal leader.

Supporting him therefore gives you a clearer identity now than it did in 2016.

Brexit, too, has become a more tribal affair. In 2016 it drew votes from many Brits who didn’t have strong views on Europe. But now that Brexit has got complicated and hit trouble, it mobilises only a passionate base.

Meanwhile, British Remainers have formed tribes too. Their members include many millennials who didn’t bother voting in 2016, when they still dismissed politics as a pensioner’s hobby.

Look at Facebook pages and Twitter accounts, the places where many people nowadays present their identity to the world. Remainers sport European flags and their new acronym FBPE (Follow Back Pro EU), just as Trump supporters have American flags and MAGA (Make America Great Again).

More and more people are spending time with their television sets and laptops. (Photo: Pixabay)

These people have found their tribes. They have solved the “bowling alone” problem.

Online, each tribe inhabits its own filter bubble of partisan news. To blame this only on Facebook is unfair.

If people wanted a range of views, they could install both rightwing and leftwing feeds on their Facebook pages. Most people choose not to, partly because they like living in their tribe. It makes them feel less lonely.

The new political tribes can provide a stronger identity than nation or even family, as witness the quarrels in American homes when liberal kids visit Trumpster parents at Thanksgiving.

These conflicts are stressful. But the upside is belonging.



© 2017 The Financial Times Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

