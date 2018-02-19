Commentary: Remember the stupidity of crowds

Over-use of public engagement and online polls risks undermining core messages, says an observer from the Financial Times.

LONDON: The workhouse was once the last place anyone would want to set foot in.

These miserable, disease-ridden places were dumping grounds for the destitute in Victorian England and lasted well into the 20th century. In exchange for manual labour, vagrants received crude shelter and food.

The Workhouse Museum in Ripon, North Yorkshire, housed in the town’s original institution, is compelling. There’s a spooky automaton in the entrance hall.

In the schoolroom, children can put on a dunce’s cap. The porcelain rolltop bathtubs look chic: I found myself posting a picture on Instagram. Fun aside, the museum also does an excellent job of explaining the brutality within the red-brick walls.

So I was surprised by a sign on a noticeboard in a dismal corridor lined with the bare cells in which vagrants were once incarcerated. It read: “Do you think workhouses were a good idea?”

“Yes! We need some way to deal with scroungers!” reads one reply. Dreary opinions about what to do with feckless single mothers are displayed on the noticeboard. Here and there - many in children’s handwriting - there are expressions of incredulity (“No! Very cruel”).

A chart displays the results of a poll: 39 per cent say yes, workhouses were a good idea. Only 23 per cent think workhouses were bad news. The remainder opt for “necessary evil” or can’t make up their minds.

SILLY QUESTIONS

Presumably those who voted for the institution’s return walked past the metal restraining chair at the end of the vagrants corridor? Nevertheless, the people have spoken, and if this were a referendum, we would be re-opening the vagrants’ cells.

When everyone is encouraged to have their say, their answers are often absurd. The museum’s poll is analogue, but like those on social media, it is engagement for engagement’s sake. And it is far from alone in its determination to ask the public a silly question.

Earnest engagement campaigns often end in ridicule, as JPMorgan discovered in 2013 when it invited Twitter users to ask “a leading exec at a global firm” for career advice, using the hashtag #AskJPM.

This came in the same month the bank agreed to pay out US$13 billion in a settlement with the US Department of Justice for mis-selling mortgage securities.

A typical response read:

Did you always want to be part of a vast, corrupt criminal enterprise or did you ‘break bad’?

When the UK Natural Environment Research Council invited the public to name a £200 million (US$280 million) vessel in 2016, suggestions flooded in, including the patently ridiculous, and overwhelming favourite, Boaty McBoatface. The then science minister Jo Johnson was forced to intervene.

UNDERESTIMATING THE POWER OF THE CROWD

Sometimes you can upset people just by asking your silly question.

This month, the BBC reported how Dr Ulana Suprun, an acting health minister in the Ukraine government, cranked out a Facebook poll to find out if voters wanted to spend public funds on medicine or the re-embalmment of a 19th-century scientist - hardly a plausible “either-or” scenario.

More than 8,000 people voted and, of course, they went for the medicine. But while Dr Suprun got the answer she wanted, her stunt angered Facebook users: “A very cheap manipulation,” wrote one. Indeed.

The problem, says Vera Blazevic, assistant professor of marketing at Radboud University in the Netherlands, is that those posing these questions underestimated the power of the crowd.

In a 2017 study called “Dark Side or Bright Light”, she and her co-authors even came up with a name for the disastrous consequences of ill-thought-out engagement campaigns - “deviant content”.

She says:

Many take engagement campaigns too lightly, with executives still working to the old, pre-digital marketing model - the ‘if we push something out and it doesn’t work, we can always push something else out’ approach.

Managers leave the details to junior staff, who often lack experience in forecasting disaster.

AVOID SPURIOUS ENGAGEMENT CAMPAIGNS ALTOGETHER

Brands such as JPMorgan are particularly prone to disaster, says Caroline Wiertz, professor of marketing at Cass Business School.

That is because “many just don’t have that many meaningful things to say. And consumers don’t love them or even think about them very much, or in the way the people who work there think they do.”

Professors Wiertz and Blazevic suggest avoiding spurious engagement campaigns altogether. If that is not possible, at the very least make sure there is a point to your question.

After all, the Ripon Workhouse Museum was never going to act on its poll. And at least its noticeboard can be taken down.

But when engagement campaigns go wrong online, silly questions - and their silly answers - are usually preserved for evermore.

