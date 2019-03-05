CommutAir's plane veers off runway; 4 injured

REUTERS: A CommutAir plane veered off a runway and onto grass while landing at Presque Isle's Northern Maine Regional Airport, injuring a pilot and three passengers, the company said on Monday.

There were 28 passengers and three crew members on board CommutAir flight 4933 flying from Newark to Presque Isle, the company said.

The Ohio-based regional carrier, in which No 3 US airline operator United Continental Holdings owns a minority interest, said the injuries of the crew and the passengers were minor and they were being attended to by emergency personnel.

"We are committed to supporting CommutAir in response to this incident and have activated a response team," United said in a statement.

The 50-seat Embraer ERJ145 jet, operating as United Express, landed at 11.43am ET.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it would investigate the incident.



