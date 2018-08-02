Congo opposition leader Bemba files presidential candidacy

Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader and former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba on Thursday filed his candidacy for president, a Reuters witness at the electoral commission headquarters said.

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader and former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba on Thursday filed his candidacy for president, a Reuters witness at the electoral commission headquarters said.

Much delayed polls are expected to take place in December. They are meant to replace President Joseph Kabila, whose mandate ran out in 2016, though Kabila is yet to commit to stepping down.

Advertisement

(Reporting By Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister)