Congo opposition leader Bemba files presidential candidacy

World

Congo opposition leader Bemba files presidential candidacy

Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader and former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba on Thursday filed his candidacy for president, a Reuters witness at the electoral commission headquarters said.

Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba is received by senior officials from the Movement for
Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba is received by senior officials from the Movement for the Liberation of the Congo at the N'djili International Airport as he arrives in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo August 1, 2018. REUTERS/Jean Robert N'Kengo

Bookmark

KINSHASA: Democratic Republic of Congo opposition leader and former vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba on Thursday filed his candidacy for president, a Reuters witness at the electoral commission headquarters said.

Much delayed polls are expected to take place in December. They are meant to replace President Joseph Kabila, whose mandate ran out in 2016, though Kabila is yet to commit to stepping down.

(Reporting By Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark