Congo opposition leader Katumbi refused entry at border

DAKAR: Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi was refused entry into Congo via the country's land border with Zambia on Friday, he said in a Tweet.

Katumbi, one of the main rivals of President Joseph Kabila, had planned to return home this week after two years in exile to submit his candidacy for December's presidential election.

