Congo opposition leader Katumbi refused entry at border

Congolese opposition leader Moise Katumbi was refused entry into Congo via the country's land border with Zambia on Friday, he said in a Tweet.

FILE PHOTO: Moise Katumbi, governor of Democratic Republic of Congo's mineral-rich Katanga province, arrives for a two-day mineral conference in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Kenny Katombe//File Photo

Katumbi, one of the main rivals of President Joseph Kabila, had planned to return home this week after two years in exile to submit his candidacy for December's presidential election.

